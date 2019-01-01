What is it like to grow up in a country that is disappearing? This question lies at the heart of The Last Generation, a cinematic, seamlessly interactive story that brings audiences into the lives of three children who face losing not just their homes but their entire nation to rising seas. The Marshall Islands is a chain of low-lying coral uplifts halfway between Hawaii and Australia that is home to more than 50,000 people, with nearly half of them under the age of eighteen. Scientists predict that if the global temperature rise is not contained, the islands could become uninhabitable within the lifetime of the children living there today. Through intimate moments and compelling stories, the film’s young protagonists—9-year-old Izerman, 14-year-old Julia and 12-year-old Wilmer—draw us into the importance and urgency of what is at stake.