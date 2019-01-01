2019 Digital Storytelling Contest
play video
2019 Digital Storytelling Contest, World Press Photo Interactive of the Year

The Last Generation

Production

FRONTLINE/The GroundTruth Project

What is it like to grow up in a country that is disappearing? This question lies at the heart of The Last Generation, a cinematic, seamlessly interactive story that brings audiences into the lives of three children who face losing not just their homes but their entire nation to rising seas. The Marshall Islands is a chain of low-lying coral uplifts halfway between Hawaii and Australia that is home to more than 50,000 people, with nearly half of them under the age of eighteen. Scientists predict that if the global temperature rise is not contained, the islands could become uninhabitable within the lifetime of the children living there today. Through intimate moments and compelling stories, the film’s young protagonists—9-year-old Izerman, 14-year-old Julia and 12-year-old Wilmer—draw us into the importance and urgency of what is at stake.

Production team

    FRONTLINE

    Writer/producer: Michelle Mizner

    Writer/producer: Katie Worth
     

    Executive producer: Raney Aronson-Rath

    Managing editor: Andrew Metz

    Director of digital video: Carla Borras

    Senior digital designer: Dan Nolan

    Developer: Ly Chheng

    Interactive editor: Chris Amico

    Digital editor: Jason Breslow

    Story editor: Lauren Ezell

    Series associate producer: Amy Gaines

     

    THE GROUNDTRUTH PROJECT

    Executive producer: Charles M. Sennott

    Executive producer: Beth Murphy

    Senior editor: Marissa Miley

    Digital editor: Rachel Rohr

    Digital editor: Qainat Khan

Experience 'The Last Generation'

2019 Digital Storytelling Contest winners

Flint is a place

Zackary Canepari

Notes From Aleppo

Paradox

In the Absence

Field of Vision

Unprotected

ProPublica/BBC News

Flint is a place

Zackary Canepari

The Last Generation

FRONTLINE/The GroundTruth Project

Ghadeer

Chiara Avesani/Matteo Delbò

I Just Simply Did What He Wanted

Emily Kassie/The New York Times

The Legacy of the ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy: Traumatized Children With No Access to Treatment

Univision News Digital

Unprotected

ProPublica/BBC News

Marielle and Monica

Fábio Erdos/The Guardian

In the Absence

Field of Vision

Notes From Aleppo

Paradox

Programs

The contests recognize the best in visual journalism and digital storytelling.

Go to Contests

The Develop programs include the 6x6 Global Talent Program, the African Photojournalism Database, and the Joop Swart Masterclass.

Go to Develop

Explore is our debate and research program for investigating the important issues facing our community of professionals and the public.

Go to Explore

We use cookies to analyse the use of our website, identify individual preferences after obtaining your explicit consent, and enhance your user experience.

By agreeing you are giving consent for us to set cookies.