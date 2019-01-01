The Legacy of the ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy: Traumatized Children With No Access to Treatment

Adayanci Pérez is one of more than 2,500 children who were separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border as part of Donald Trump’s 'Zero Tolerance' policy. The six-year-old Guatemalan girl was away from her family for three-and-a-half months, and before being allowed to return to her family in Guatemala she was diagnosed with acute trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder. This film shows the reality of the policy’s legacy, and gives a voice to those who are not always heard.
